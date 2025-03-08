Queen's Park thump Preysal by seven wickets in T20 Festival

FILE PHOTO: Queen's Park batsman Darren Bravo. - Lincoln Holder

A star-studded Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) secured a cool seven-wicket win over Preysal Sports in match two of the CPL/TKR T20 Festival, which bowled off at Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair on March 6.

Having restricted Preysal for 141/9, batting first, the Parkites strolled to a victorious 142/3 from 14.1 overs, spearheaded by an unbeaten half century from left-hander Darren Bravo (52 not out).

Preysal’s openers Jason Batson (34) and Aaron Bankay (29) built a solid 67-run opening stance while Adrian Cooper and Sachin Seecharan both scored 28. But when Seecharan was dismissed, Preysal were limited to 131/4. The following five wickets then fell for just ten runs.

This was due to stellar spells from medium-pace bowler Kieron Pollard, who snapped up 4/20, and West Indies T20 bowler Akeal Hosein, who snared 2/21.

Set 142 for victory, QPCC lost both experienced openers Andre Fletcher (15) and Sunil Narine (14) with just 36 runs on the board. New batsmen Bravo and Terrance Hinds (39) recovered their chase by putting on a 55-run partnership which kept the hosts on course for the win.

>

Bravo smashed four sixes and three fours, while Hinds hit two maximums and five fours. When Hinds departed with 91 runs on the board, Hosein (18 not out) and Bravo took them over the line with just under six overs to spare.

In the earlier match, Yorkshire upset defending champions Central Sports by eking out a Super Over victory after both teams finished tied on 167 runs.