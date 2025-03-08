Presbyterian Board: Court ruling holding up teacher jobs

Attorneys for the Presbyterian Board have expressed concern over the delay in delivering judgement in a crucial matter affecting teacher appointments in their primary schools.

In June 2023, the Presbyterian Board filed a judicial review claim over changes to the recruitment process for denominational primary school teachers.

Justice Westmin James was expected to deliver his ruling on March 7.

The PBTT's complaint against the Teaching Service Commission (TSC), challenges the TSC’s refusal to approve its recommendations for filling vacancies for Teacher 1 (primary schools) and make the necessary appointments.

The case was heard on July 18, 2024, with the court originally scheduling judgement for September 27, 2024. However, on that date, attorneys were informed that the hearing was vacated as the judgement was not yet ready and would instead be sent by e-mail.

Since then, the attorneys said they have made multiple attempts to get an update.

On October 21, they e-mailed the judicial support officer (JSO) for an estimated delivery date but were told two days later that the judgement was still pending. Further reminders were sent on November 22 and December 17, with only acknowledgements of receipt in response.

The attorneys say the delay has significant consequences for the Presbyterian Board’s schools, which now face 49 vacancies for the position of Teacher 1 (primary schools) across 26 institutions. This has hindered student enrolment and affected the delivery of quality education – a standard for which, they say, Presbyterian schools are known.

“The delay in receiving a decision in this matter and the continuing uncertainties in the appointment process have prejudiced, and continue to prejudice our client’s ability to enrol students at full capacity at its schools and to deliver quality education, which has always been a hallmark of Presbyterian schools.

The attorneys urged Justice James to give a decision as soon as possible, emphasising the continued uncertainties in the teacher appointment process and the adverse impact on students and schools. They also assured the court of their readiness to assist in any way necessary to expedite the matter.

In their lawsuit, the board also challenged the commission's decision to advertise vacancies for those positions in schools controlled and managed by the Presbyterian Primary Schools’ Board of Education.

The board contended that the TSC’s changes in 2023 excluded input from the denominational boards, as mandated by the Concordat – a pre-Independence agreement between the government and heads of the various religious denominations governing schools run by religious bodies.

The new recruitment process required all Teacher I (primary school) vacancies across all schools to be advertised. The board argued that the new process was unlawful.

The board’s attorneys also argued the new process caused "the erosion of assurances given by the Concordat” and that halting the established process and starting a completely new one was not only unlawful but arbitrary.

The board was represented by attorneys Darrell Allahar, Aaron Mahabir and Matthew Allahar.

Newsday was told heads of denominational school boards were invited to meet with acting Prime Minister Stuart Young on March 7.

However, the meeting did not take place because several members could not attend.