Pooran blazes as Clarke Road demolish Victoria Utd

Prisons Sports Club batsman Jerve Cummings smashes the ball for six runs during the CPL/TKR T20 Festival match against Powergen, on March 7 at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A blistering 29-ball century from West Indies star player Nicholas Pooran set up a comprehensive 138-run victory for Clarke Road United over southern neighbours Victoria United in the CPL/TKR T20 Festival at Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair on March 7.

Pooran who is gearing up for the upcoming Indian Premier League showed his class by blazing the Victoria bowlers all over the park. The southpaw scored over 100 runs in boundaries alone including 11 boundaries and ten towering sixes in his score of 112 from 40 deliveries.

Pooran was aided by fellow left-handed maestro Nicholas Sookdeosingh who added 64 from 41 balls (two boundaries and five sixes) and shared in a match-winning 127-run partnership. Anderson Mahase's cameo of 19 from seven balls propelled Clarke Road to a mammoth 235/5 from their allotted 20 overs. Jordan Samkaran was the best bowler for Victoria registering figures of 3/16 whilst Duane Charles claimed 2/39.

Needing 236 for victory may have overwhelmed the Victorians as they limped towards a disappointing 97 all out. Skipper Marcelle Jones top scored with 29 runs and Ethan Bhal added 18 runs. Leg-spinner Kerwyn Sirju was the main destroyer for Clarke Road bamboozling the batters while grabbing 5/9 in just 11 deliveries.

In the previous match, Prisons Sports Club won the toss and decided to bat first against Powergen. Prisons' opening pair of Sidel Diaz and Zackurrie Raghoonath laid a solid opening stance, scoring 65 runs in 6.3 overs before Diaz was out for a top-score of 48 runs (5 4s, 3 6s). Prisons were only able to set a par score of 152/8 when their overs expired. The eventual man of the match, off-spinner Samuel Roopnarine was the pick of the Powergen bowlers with figures of 3/25 in his quota of four overs and Nicholas Ali snatched 2/22.

In reply, Powergen pair of Videsh Sookhai (27) and wicket-keeper batter Daniel Williams (25) started briskly scoring 55 runs in 4 overs. However, the pair of Navin Bidaisee (37) and Ewart Nicholson (33) ensured the 6-wicket victory for Powergen.

Sunday Matches:

Prisons vs Victoria United 2:30pm

Powergen vs Merryboys 6:30pm