Perfect day to uplift women

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: This year International Women's Day falls on a Saturday, a day when the noise of corporate PR campaigns, performative speeches, and token gestures can take a back seat. No forced breakfasts, no panel discussions where the same voices echo empty promises, no hashtags masking inaction.

Instead, today is for real reflection – a time to celebrate genuine progress and recognise real changemakers who push beyond the headlines and make a difference every single day, not just on March 8.

Let’s use this day authentically – to uplift women without the pressure of performative agendas. Support businesses led by women, mentor someone who needs it, or simply have a conversation that sparks real change.

Happy International Women’s Day to those who don’t just talk about it, but live it – today, tomorrow, and always.

THERESE BAPTISTE

