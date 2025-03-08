NTA names three more candidates for 2025 polls

National Transformation Alliance's candidates for the 2025 general election Marsha Walker for Diego Martin West, left, Russell Chan for Diego Martin Central, centre, and Savita Pierre for Tunapuna. - Photo courtesy NTA

FORMER UNC temporary senator and candidate for Diego Martin West Marsha Walker will once again seek to be elected for the constituency in the upcoming general election but this time on a National Transformation Alliance (NTA) ticket.

Walker was among three candidates presented at the NTA's Mt Lambert headquarters on March 8.

She first contested the seat in 2020 where she managed to secure 2,569 votes, losing to incumbent MP Dr Rowley who won with an overwhelming 10,791 votes.

As it stands, Walker would face off against PNM's Hans Des Vignes in the election. Rowley is expected to resign his post as prime minister on March 16 but will stay on as the PNM's political leader. The UNC has not yet announced its candidate for the constituency.

Walker also contested the Glencoe/Goodwood/La Puerta district in the 2023 local government elections for the UNC, losing by 333 votes to PNM candidate Amber Cains who secured 1,132 votes.

Walker resigned from her post as the UNC’s Diego Martin West coordinator in 2023 after the local government election over what she said was a "women's rights issue."

The NTA's announcement comes on the heels of several resignations and withdrawals from the UNC within recent weeks.

Former temporary senator and the country's first transgender politician Jowelle De Souza resigned from the party earlier on March 5 over the party's leadership and what she felt was inadequate advocacy, particularly animal rights and issues affecting San Fernando.

Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally withdrew from seeking to represent the constituency once again on February 28.

Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Dr Rai Ragbir did the same earlier that month.

Attorney Larry Lalla, SC, resigned on February 25 citing his inability to affect change within the party over the last nine years.

Taking a jab at this during the press conference was NTA deputy political leader Dr Kevin Sarran who said the once formidable party now appears very fractured.

"It appears almost embroiled in controversies that surround its own candidates. It's hardly the alternative that people are seeking.

"If you cannot govern your own internal politics, how else are you expected to govern a country and we must ask the question."

Sarran said the NTA is the viable third option in the general election which would cater to the needs of the young people.

"We believe the people of Trinidad and Tobago deserve a credible alternative. Free from divisive language and fear-mongering and one that prioritises responsible leadership and unifying principles."

He also condemned the narrative that a vote for any political party other than the UNC was a vote for the PNM.

While many are leaving the party, the UNC announced on March 7 that it secured the former PNM La Horquetta/Talparo constituency executive chairman Phillip Watts to contest the seat in the general election against PNM's incumbent Foster Cummings.

The NTA also presented Russell Chan for Diego Martin Central and Savita Pierre for Tunapuna at the press conference.

Chan also resigned from the UNC recently.

The NTA has entered into an alliance with Honesty, Opportunity, Performance and Empowerment (HOPE) and its political leader Timothy Hamel-Smith for the 2025 polls. Hamel-Smith said his party has already identified eight seats to be contested under the alliance.

These are Diego Martin North East, Barataria/San Juan, St Augustine, Port of Spain South, Mayaro, Tabaquite, Moruga/Tableland and Chaguanas West.

He said discussions were still underway between the two parties on who would contest the Port of Spain North/St Ann's West and Claxton Bay seats.

Hamel-Smith said the party selected the seats in which it believed it had the highest chances of success.

Including the recent announcement, the NTA now has ten candidates to contest the general election.

Other selected candidates are:

Aranjuez/St Joseph- Gary Griffith

Arima- Jairzinho Rigsby

Arouca/Lopinot- Nicolene Taylor Chinchamachee

Chaguanas East- Norman Dindial

San Fernando West- Dr Kevin Sarran

Tobago West- Aretha Paula Clarke

Toco/Sangre Grande- Christine Newallo-Hosein