Newsday star of the week: Fareez steps up big as 'Pres' cop SSCL crown

Fareez Ali -

THEY say big players step up in big games. Presentation College Chaguanas went into their PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League clash against Vishnu Boys' Hindu College needing a clinical performance. "Pres" were on a seven-match winning streak heading into the match on March 6 in Bamboo, but Vishnu were also on a hot streak with three consecutive victories under their belt.

Let's just say, Presentation's Fareez Ali was ready for the moment.

Chasing a competitive 243 for victory, Presentation needed a partnership with the score 129/4 after 31 overs. Ali put Presentation on his shoulders with solid support from Zakariyya Mohammed (32 not out).

Ali ended on 101 not out off 93 balls, an innings with six fours and seven sixes to steer Presentation to the win and the 2025 title with one round left. Pres closed on 245/4 in 47 overs to win by six wickets.

Earlier, Ali grabbed 3/44 to help limit Vishnu to under 250.

>

Ali's spectacular match was instrumental in leading Presentation to back-to-back titles in the premier division 50-over competition. For his achievement, Ali is the Newsday star of the week.

Name: Fareez Ali

Form: Upper Six

Batting style: Right-handed batsman

Bowling style: Right-arm fast bowler

Residence: Charlieville

Favourite cricketer: Hardik Pandya

Star Performance: 101 not out, 3/44

You stepped up in a big match, how were you feeling while batting? Nervous, excited?

>

Of course, there were a little bit of nerves, but in situations and big games like these are the times where you have to stay as calm as possible and try to execute. Being one of the senior players on the team, I knew I had to take responsibility to try and bring the game home after Luke (Ali) got out. This is not the first time I’ve done something like this and been in a situation like this, so my main goal was to just bring it home for the team no matter what.

What are two things that have contributed to the success of Pres this year?

I would say the brotherhood bond we had and also the hunger of wanting to win more and more, never taking any team lightly until the job is over.

What was the discussion like between yourself and Mohammed? That was an important partnership.

I would say Mohammed batted brilliantly with me. The main objective was to bat as much overs as we can, limiting dot balls and taking advantage of the balls we would get a boundary from, trying not to force anything because doing that could’ve gotten one of us out.

How much does the support from the students, teachers and coaches motivate the team?

It’s amazing. The support from the teachers and our principal who take time off to come watch us play and cheer us on in every game we play, there’s nothing more we can ask for. From the coaching staff, they prepared us well for this tournament especially ensuring that we are comfortable and it really meant a lot to us.

How dangerous can Pres be in the T20 tournament?

>

We’re not going to take any game lightly, yes we’re champions again but this is a different format and we are the team to beat. So we have to focus on each game as it comes and execute in the best way possible.

What do you think of the performance of Pres bowler Daron Dhanraj this season? I heard he is still an Under-16 player.

He’s developing really well, opening the bowling in a few games for us and giving us important breakthroughs really helped the team when it comes to the bowling unit. He was one of our strike spinners along with Aneal (Rooplal) and him still being Under-16 and obtaining these performances at the U-19 level, he has a bright future ahead of him.

Does the rich history of Pres in cricket inspire the team?

Yes, the history of Pres inspires the team. Past cricketers such as Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, etc, who played national and international cricket. Pres wants to keep that legacy of producing cricketers of such high standard to represent the country and region.