Murders in Petit Valley, Carapichaima, Barataria bring toll to 71

- File photo

A spate of killings in the last 72 hours has brought the murder toll to 71 as of March 8, roughly 30 less than the same period in 2024.

In the latest incident, Sherwin Mason, 51, was gunned down in Simeon Road, Petit Valley around 2 pm on March 8.

Earlier that morning, 30-year-old Ezekiel Davis of Orange Field Road, Carapichaima was gunned down while liming near a bar close to his home.

Police said around 9.45 am on March 8, two gunmen came out of a silver Nissan Almera. One had an AR-15 rifle, while the other had a pistol.

Police said Davis tried to fight off the man with the rifle, but the other gunman shot him.

>

Davis was hit multiple times and died at the scene. Police said he was known to them.

On March 7, two murders occurred in Barataria.

In the first incident, 26-year-old Kyron Regis of Second Caledonia, Morvant was gunned down at his workplace on 2nd Street.

Police investigations revealed around 7.55 am, Regis, a loader with Akedo Tent and Party Rental was with another employee when they saw a blue-coloured Nissan Almera drive slowly in front of the building.

A few seconds later, a gunman ran up to Regis and the other man and shot at them. The other employee ran to 6th Avenue, but Regis was shot and wounded.

Police arrived at 9.15 am and saw Regis on the ground.

He had multiple gunshot wounds to his body but was showing signs of life.

Police took Regis to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) where he died around 9.30 am.

Later that day, 26-year-old Nicholas Simmons of 7th Avenue, Malick, Barataria was also shot dead while liming with his girlfriend.

>

Police said around 5.40 pm, Simmons was liming in the Aurtis Whitley Recreational Grounds with his girlfriend.

A silver Nissan Note stopped and two gunmen came out. They walked up to the couple and shot at them. Simmons ran a short distance away but fell to the ground.

The gunmen then ran up to him and fired more shots. The gunmen got back into the Note and drove off.

Police received a report of the shooting around 5.45 pm. When they arrived they saw Simmons lying in the grass with gunshots to his head, neck and body. He was still alive. Police took him to the EWMSC where he died around 6.02 pm.

Police said Simmons' death was gang-related.

On March 6, around 7.38 pm, Shaquille Prosper, 30, of Cedar Street, Morvant, was shot dead in the Never Dirty area.

Prosper was found slumped in the driver's seat of an orange Nissan Almera after he crashed into a gate.

A few hours later, around 8.50 pm, Dwight Badall, 40, was gunned down outside Express Mini-Mart on Foster Road in Sangre Grande while liming with a relative. Police said a gunman approached the men and shot at them.

Badall fell to the ground, where the gunman walked up to him and continued shooting. The gunman ran to a nearby car which drove off. No motive was established for Badall's murder.

>

Police said investigations into all of the above murders are ongoing