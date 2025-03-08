Mexican Embassy recognises indigenous women for IWD

From left, Santa Rosa First Peoples chief Ricardo Bharath Hernandez, Cacica of Warao community Anicia Ortancia Benjamin, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Amery Browne, Mexican Ambassador Victor Hugo Morales, Jacqueline Bernadine Khan, Minister of Planning and Development Pennelope Beckles-Robinson and Office of the Prime Minister Gender Affairs Division assistant director Renelle White, at the International Women's Day event at the Mexican Embassy, St Clair on March 7. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s indigenous women leaders were recognised on March 7 by the Embassy of Mexico in commemoration of International Women’s Day, which was celebrated on March 8.

Cacica of the Warao community Anicia Ortancia Benjamin and indigenous stalwart Jackie Bernadine Khan were recognised for their contribution, at the Mexican Embassy on Hayes Street, St Clair.

Khan was described as an outstanding advocate for the history and culture of the first peoples of TT.

She served as the secretary of the Santa Rosa First People’s community for 40 years and has worked to preserve the culture of the Warao people.

Benjamin, a fashion model, performance artist and fifth Cacica of the Warao people was ordained in 2024, taking up the role from her mother.

She was described as being committed to the well-being of the Warao community, who works tirelessly to make the Warao culture visible in TT and the rest of the world.

She is currently studying conflict resolution at a UK university and holds several certificates in management.

“As I proudly stand in this position I know that the road ahead will not be easy, but with my team, my sisters and other fierce women by my side, we will not only move any object, but we will steady the climb, for the view on the mountaintop will be great,” she said.

In a feature address, Minister of Planning and Development Pennelope Beckles-Robinson said recognition of women’s contribution to society must lead to improved rights, better opportunities and equal participation in the nation’s development.

“When women are equally represented in decision-making, policies become more inclusive, communities grow stronger and societies flourish. Nations that invest in gender equality, experience higher economic growth, improved health outcomes and greater social stability. The empowerment of women is more than a moral imperative – it is a national and global necessity.

“Indigenous women, in particular, hold a unique position as knowledge keepers, caregivers and defenders of cultural identity. Their wisdom and resilience have sustained communities through times of adversity and change. Yet, they continue to face barriers to education, economic independence, and political representation. If we are to truly honour their contributions, we must ensure that they have access to resources, legal protections, and platforms for leadership,” she said.