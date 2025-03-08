Kalicharan Mas wins 31st San Fernando title

A masquerader from Kalicharan Mas at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, Rienzi Kirton Highway, San Fernando on March 4. - Photo by Innis Francis

Trinidad All Stars, Ronnie & Caro, The Lost Tribe and Kalicharan Mas emerged as the big winners, claiming the Carnival large band of the year in the Downtown (Monday and Tuesday), Uptown, and San Fernando areas, respectively.

All results were issued on March 7, with Downtown and San Fernando's results being read at their respective city halls.

The Uptown results saw The Lost Tribe winning the large band of the year with their portrayal of Lost in Time. They gained 260 points. In the distance, Trinidad All Stars (219 points) placed second with their portrayal of Sailors Ashore in Brazil.

In the medium-band category K2k Alliance placed first with their portrayal of Holy Trespasses, while Ombre Mas and Image Nation came second and third respectively.

In the small-band category Vibez Rhythm Band placed first while Exodus Sailore and Antourage Productions came second and third respectively.

In San Fernando, Kalicharan Mas won his 31st large band of the year title. Fireworks Carnival came in second.

Jagessar Costumes and Alvin Maynard and Friends won the medium- and small-band categories in the San Fernando respectively.

Downtown Carnival Results:

Road March

1. Machel Montano - Pardy (70 plays)

2. Bunji Garlin - Carry It (60 plays)

3. Yung Bredda - Greatest Bendover (5 plays)

Large Band

1. Trinidad All Stars - Sailors Ashore in Brazil (Monday); Ronnie & Caro (RC) - Shall We Dance (Tuesday)

2. Ronnie & Caro (RC) - Shall We Dance (Monday); The Lost Tribe - Lost In Time

3. Paparazzi carnival - Canvas (Monday and Tuesday)

Medium Band

1. K2k Alliance & Partners - Holy Trespasses (Monday); Kinetic Mas - Celebration (Tuesday)

2. Kinetic Mas - Celebration (Monday); K2k Alliance & Partners - Holy Trespasses (Tuesday)

3. Image Nation Mas - Kanbule (Monday and Tuesday)

Small Band

1. First Citizens Original Jab Jab - Whip Festival (Monday); Tribal Connection Cultural Promotion - A tribute to Indian Mas (Tuesday)

2. Tribal Connection Cultural Promotion - A tribute to Indian Mas (Monday); Belmont Exotic Stylish Sailors - Never Sea Come Sea (Tuesday)

3. Belmont Exotic Stylish Sailors - Never Sea Come Sea (Monday); Cheyenne People - Dog soldier War Council (Tuesday)

Most Colorful Bands

Large Band - Paparazzi Carnival - Canvas

Medium Band - Kinetic Mas - Celebration

Small Band - Tribal Connection Cultural Promotions - A tribute to Indian Mas

Mini Band - Hott Stuff Promotions - A Touch of Africa

