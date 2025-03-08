Hockey women flick off Jr Pan Am Challenge

Trinidad and Tobago women begin their 2025 Junior Pan American Challenge campaign against Mexico at the Sir Garfield Sobers Sports Complex in Wildey, Barbados, on March 8, from 2 pm.

The men’s team begin their quest on March 9 against the hosts Barbados. The tournament is scheduled to be held from March 8-16.

This is the first edition of the Junior Pan Am Challenge. The goal is to bring together emerging field hockey talent from across the Americas, providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills on an international stage.

The competition features teams from Barbados, Brazil, Guatemala, Guyana, Mexico, Puerto Rico, TT and Venezuela.

A TT Hockey Board statement expressed thanks to the coaches, support staff and families who were instrumental in preparing both teams for this tournament.

U21 Men's Team Fixtures:

March 9: TT vs Barbados

March 10: TT vs Guyana

March 12: TT vs Guatemala

March 13: TT vs Venezuela

March 15: TT vs Brazil

U21 Women's Team Fixtures:

March 8: TT vs Mexico

March 9: TT vs Puerto Rico

March 11: TT vs Barbados

March 12: TT vs Guatemala

March 14: TT vs Guyana

TEAM LISTS

U21 Junior Men’s Team – Leumas Neptune (captain/goalkeeper), Camron Adamson, Nicholas Whiteman, Andrew Mohammed, Wayne Edwards, Nicholas Siu Butt, Aidan Elias, Adam Wyatt, Justin Day, Jabari Alexander, Alexander Rowe, Nkosi Marcelle, Rene Mohammed, Levi Anderson, Liam Mac, Stefan Shaw

Staff – Glen Francis (head coach), Rogel Gomes (manager), Akim Toussaint (assistant coach), Karielle de Bique (physiotherapist), Kwade Kelon (physical trainer), Justin Beharry (video technician)

U21 Junior Women’s Team – Mikeshia De Silva (captain), Robyn Dash (captain), Jewel Nurse (goalkeeper), Chezelle Miller (goalkeeper), Daniella Douglas, Shaniqua Paul, Natania Rowe, Skye Mc Lean, Megan Locario, Renallia Constantine, Jedyah Kistow, Leah Abraham, Ineke Blake, Zuriel Antoine, Chelsea Sue, Analeigh Beatrice

Staff – Kristin Thompson (head coach), Avion Ashton (manager), Colin Thompson (assistant coach), Jude McKnight (doctor), Karielle de Bique (physiotherapist), Chuma Barclay (physical trainer), Giann Sealy (video technician)