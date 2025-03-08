Health Division: Hand, foot, mouth disease, impetigo on rise in Tobago schools

Tobago schools are seeing an increase in the cases of hand-foot-and-mouth disease (HFMD) and impetigo, according to the Tobago House of Assembly Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection.

In a statement on March 6, the division is urging parents and guardians to look out for symptoms of HFMD and impetigo and to keep their charges at home to avoid the spread.

It said while the diseases occurred seasonally every year, Tobago is currently experiencing an increasing number of cases.

“Statistics from the Office of the County Medical Officer of Health, Tobago reveal that figures have doubled for HFMD over the period February 9 to 22, 2025. Cases of impetigo also increased while chicken pox numbers showed a slight decrease.”

The division advised those exhibiting symptoms of HFMD or impetigo should visit a doctor.

It said the key to reducing the spread of the diseases was for anyone who was ill to stay apart from other persons in their household and for children exhibiting signs or symptoms to be kept at home until all symptoms disappeared.

“It is also important to practice proper hygiene such as keeping all parts of the body clean, wash hands often with soap and water, clean and disinfect all items used by infected persons (such as toys), and clean and disinfect all surfaces that come into contact with infected persons.”

Symptoms of HFMD

• Fever – often the first symptom

• Sore throat – making it hard to swallow

• Loss of appetite– often owing to sore throat

• Feeling unwell/irritability – especially in young children

• Mouth sores – painful blister-like lesions on the tongue, gums, and inside of the cheeks making eating or drinking difficult

• Skin rash flat red spots, often with blisters, on the palms of the hands, soles of the feet, and sometimes on the knees, elbows or buttocks.

Symptoms of Impetigo

• Fever

• Swollen lymph nodes (aka glands),

• Sores or blisters – usually appearing around the nose, mouth, hands, feet or other exposed areas and yellowish (honey-coloured) crust forms after sores leak fluid