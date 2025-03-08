Gadsby-Dolly: Science helps students to think logically

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly delivers an address at the Shell Stream workforce conference at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre on March 7. - Photo by Paula Lindo

EDUCATION Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said students should remember their future was open-ended, regardless of what career path they may choose in high school.

She said the scientific skills they learned in school would be useful throughout their lives and enable them to think logically and critically.

She was speaking at the Shell Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics (Stream) workforce conference at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre on March 7.

Gadsby-Dolly told the students that while her doctorate was in chemistry, she had also taught and was now a politician.

“Stream studies are extremely important in life. If you study science, you can do anything after that, but if you don’t take science in your early years, it’s hard to get into a scientific career afterwards. What is important about science training is that it can carry you into different areas because it teaches you how to think logically. That’s a really understated role of scientific teaching.”

She said the scientific method of forming a hypothesis, doing experiments and analysing the data gathered and then revising the hypothesis based on the results was something people used in their everyday lives.

“As we head to developed nation status, we need more people who understand technology, not just the science but the way of thinking that allows our productive citizens to translate into any area.

“The teaching of science is about more than chemistry, physics or biology. It’s about the way you think, the way you analyse, your professionalism and your level of commitment and dedication. There’s a science behind how you approach the arts as well and there’s an important part of your human development that comes from your involvement with the arts as well.”

Gadsby-Dolly encouraged the students to be flexible in how they thought about their career paths. She said they should think about the non-traditional roles they could fill.

“Your career path might be one that constantly evolves, and that’s OK too. The important thing is that you use all the opportunities available to you at this time and succeed at that goal. So every level you’re at, you succeed, and it will open doors as you move on. Your success is open-ended,” she said.