Ex-boyfriend chops woman, son in Claxton Bay

- File photo

Police are searching for a 47-year-old suspect who allegedly chopped his ex-girlfriend and her son during an altercation at her Claxton Bay home on the night of March 6.

The woman told investigators she was at her Springvale home with her son and the suspect when an argument began between the former partners around 11 pm.

Police said the suspect picked up a cutlass and struck the woman several times in her hands, causing minor lacerations. Her son tried to intervene and was also dealt several blows, causing minor swelling. The suspect then allegedly broke a window and several CCTV cameras around the house before escaping.

The woman was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

>