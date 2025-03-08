Charles grabs 6/47 as Red Force beat WI Academyby 125-runs

TT Red Force off-spinner Bryan Charles.

TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force off-spinner Bryan Charles grabbed six wickets to wreck the West Indies Academy team on the final day of the match to set up a victory in round four action in the West Indies Four-Day Championship at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on March 8.

After concluding day three on 218/9 on March 7, TT pair of Charles (25) and Jayden Seales (17) added 23 more runs setting up a target of 278 runs for the WI Academy.

The WI Academy struggled to score from the start of their second innings and were in deep trouble at 79/7 before the lower-order batters added some respectability by scoring 75 runs for the last three wickets to be all out for 152.

Charles who was called up for the WI test team last year, spun through the batting order claiming six wickets for 47 runs. He was assisted by Anderson Phillip (2/21) whilst Seales and Joshua James captured a wicket apiece.

Charles said after the victory, “It was a good win for the team because we showed fight in both innings. We batted after we were in tricky situations. So, I think the team showed a lot of character in this game.”

Speaking from a personal perspective, he said, “This performance was all about sticking to the process. The last two games weren’t as rewarding for me, but I still thought that I was bowling well. So, it was all about backing my ability and thankfully getting a performance to help the team win.”

At Sabina Park in Jamaica, The Scorpions were set a target of 489 runs to win and started the final day`s play on 179/3 needing 310 more runs to win. The home team were only able to add 95 runs to their overnight score and were eventually bowled out for 274.

Top-order batter Kirk McKenzie top scored with 147 runs whilst West Indies white ball opener Brandon King added 53 runs. WI left-arm orthodox bowler Gudakesh Motie 4/69 and Ronaldo Alimohamed 3/42 were the best bowlers for the Guyanese team. Guyana Harpy Eagles defeating Jamaica Scorpions by 214 runs.

Red Force will now face Barbados Pride in round five on March 12 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados in a crucial encounter.

Summarised scores:

TT RED FORCE 304 (89.4) — Joshua Da Silva 120, Khary Pierre 42, Jason Mohammed 32, Jayden Seales 29; Johann Layne 5/56, Jediah Blades 2/69, Kelvin Pitman 2/76 & 241 (67.4) – Cephas Cooper 55, Yannic Cariah 54, Khary Pierre 30; Kelvin Pitman 4/38, Rivaldo Clarke 2/23 vs WEST INDIES ACADEMY 268 (61.1) – Joshua Bishop 102, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett 71, Ackeem Auguste 49; Yannic Cariah 3/37, Khary Pierre 3/66, Anderson Phillip 2/47 & 152 (38.3) – Ackeem Auguste 30, Johann Layne 24, Jediah Blades 24; Bryan Charles 6/47, Anderson Phillip 2/21 – Red Force won by 125 runs.

WINDWARD ISLANDS 480 (116.3) — Shadrack Descarte 119, Ryan John 109, Kenneth Dember 75 not out, Sunil Ambris 35; Oshane Thomas 4/66, Justin Greaves 3/102 vs LEEWARD ISLANDS 195 (51.1) – Mikyle Louis 84, Jahmar Hamilton 40; Gilon Tyson 5/45, Ryan John 4/41 & 225 (61.2) – Justin Greaves 61, Mikyle Louis 39, Cameron Pennyfeather 39; Shadrack Descarte 3/58, Ryan John 2/21, Kenneth Dember 2/33, Darel Cyrus 2/43 – Windwards won by an innings and 60 runs

CCC 262 (81.1) — Damel Evelyn 110, Kieran Powell 45; Roston Chase 5/70, Jomel Warrican 3/76 & 193 (56.1) – Akeem Jordan 50, Kamil Pooran 36, Shaqkere Parris 35; Jomel Warrican 5/59, Kemar Roach 2/14, Roston Chase 2/69 vs BARBADOS PRIDE 428 (90.4) – Roston Chase 122, Kevin Wickham 95, Jason Holder 39, Kraigg Brathwaite 38, Jonathan Drakes 30; Kalvin Marcus 3/81, Akeem Jordan 2/74, Damion Joachim 2/81, Chemar Holder 2/97 & 28/0 – Barbados won by ten wickets.

GUYANA 339 (109.2) — Kevlon Anderson 116, Matthew Nandu 61, Kemol Savory 48, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 32; Odean Smith 5/68, Marquino Mindley 2/36, Tamarie Redwood 2/109 & 193/3 dec. (69.3) – Tagenarine Chanderpaul 74, Kevlon Anderson 50 not out, Tevin Imlach 31, Kemol Savory 25 not out vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS 44 (25.5) – Ronaldo Alimohamed 6/17, Nial Smith 4/21 & 274 (85) – Kirk McKenzie 147, Brandon King 53; Gudakesh Motie 4/69, Ronaldo Alimohamed 3/42 – Guyana won by 214 runs

