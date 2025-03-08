Brother of offshore worker: We might only get bones

Missing Well Services Ltd employee Pete Phillip. -

March 7 marked 75 days since offshore worker Pete Phillip went missing at sea. Given the length of time he has been in the water, his brother believes there is no body to be recovered.

“They might find bones, if any are left. His body is no more. It is very frustrating.

“We know he is no longer alive. This incident has been very challenging for the family,” Phillip’s brother Elvis Phillip, told Newsday by phone.

He acknowledged that the ordeal has taken a mental toll on both himself and other family members.

He added that the family has not received any new updates from company officials.

Phillip, who was employed by Well Services Petroleum Ltd, went missing before dawn on December 22 after Rig 110 partially collapsed.

In January, Well Services announced that it had found Phillip’s body.

The company also said it had hired a third-party provider to supply the specialised equipment needed for the recovery of Phillip’s body.

The unnamed organisation is said to be a highly regarded supplier of advanced equipment with the necessary expertise for this type of operation.

“This engagement will enable the company to accelerate its efforts to ensure the recovery of Pete Phillip in compliance with all safety and environmental protocols,” a statement from the company said.

On February 3, Energy and Energy Industries Minister/acting Prime Minister Stuart Young reiterated that the ministry is working with Well Services and Heritage Petroleum in the recovery efforts.

On February 4, a statement from Well Services said that given the high-risk nature of the salvage and recovery operations, it was critical to first stabilise Rig 110 to ensure the safety of all personnel involved and to create a secure foundation for the complex operations.

On February 23, Phillip’s widow, Candacy Phillip, welcomed their fifth child, a boy named Jevon Pete Phillip, at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Calls to the company for an update went unanswered.

