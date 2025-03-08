Brother of missing Coast Guard officer wants answers

The brother of missing Coast Guard officer Able Seaman Keiron Simon intends to seek legal advice and is calling for answers regarding his disappearance, saying the family is being left in the dark.

On March 7, Kevlon Simon told Newsday that he is in contact with a retired policeman, who is also a relative, for guidance.

Kevlon accused the TT Coast Guard (TTCG) of not putting enough effort into finding his brother, who has 18 years of service.

“I am frustrated. I want the truth. The only person who calls is a social officer from the Coast Guard, and the information is still not adding up.

“Today marks 16 days since he went missing. I am getting information from the public. What is going on?” Kevlon said.

Simon, of La Romaine, went missing at sea on February 20 during a multinational drug eradication operation between Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada.

After three Colombian nationals were removed from a submarine vessel, Simon and another sailor conducted a check for anyone else on board.

Reports say he boarded the vessel, but rough seas caused it to overturn, submerging and trapping Simon.

That was the last time the father of two—aged three and seven—was seen.

“I find it strange that, as the senior officer, he had to do a final search. Something is not adding up. I heard the sunken vessel was spotted last week,” Kevlon said.

“Then, I heard it was spotted yesterday, not far from where it sank, and that the authorities do not have the proper equipment to retrieve it from that depth. I don’t know what to think. Maybe someone is trying to cover something up.”

Newsday attempted to get an update from the TTCG, and the PRO, Lt Khadija Lamy, said: “We don’t have any updates at this time. Once we have something, we will post it via our social media pages.”

No further information was provided.