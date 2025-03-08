All to play for in Red Force, Academy regional four-day clash

Yannic Cariah -

TT RED Force resume the final day’s play of their round four West Indies Four-Day Championship tie with a lead of 254 runs with one wicket in hand, and West Indies Academy still to bat a second time on March 8.

After concluding day two on 162/5 on March 6, in response to TT’s first innings tally of 304, the academy were eventually dismissed for 268 in the morning session on day three, still trailing by 36 runs.

Having captured valuable first innings points, Red Force returned for their second innings and put on 218/9 at stumps on day three.

It’s all to play for on the final day as TT still have Bryan Charles (15 not out) and Jayden Seales (six not out) in the middle, and a final response yet to come from the academy batsmen.

When play resumed on the third day, Joshua Bishop (102) and Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (71) repaired the academy’s innings with aggressive batting. Bishop achieved his second first-class century in a quick-fire 81 balls, which comprised of one six and 16 fours.

>

He and Bowen-Tuckett settled nicely and took the TT bowlers to task by framing a healthy 143-run partnership. When the latter was dismissed with the academy on 246, the remaining wickets fell cheaply as Red Force spinners Yannic Cariah (3/37) and Khary Pierre (3/66) cleaned up the lower order.

Bishop was the last to go as he chipped down the wicket to loft Pierre, but was outwitted by his spin, to which captain and wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva had him stumped.

With a lead of 36 runs, Red Force opener Cephas Cooper (55) rediscovered his form with the bat to notch his third first-class half century. After losing Tion Webster (12) and Amir Jangoo (seven) cheaply, TT suffered a middle-order collapse and slid to a game-changing 116/6, with both Da Silva and veteran Mohammed getting out without scoring.

Cariah (54) and Pierre (30) rescued Red Force with fine knocks, before Charles and Seales held firm in the final session to put additional pressure on the academy bowlers.

Fast bowler Kelvin Pitman (4/38) was the academy’s best bowler, while off-spinner Rivaldo Clarke (2/23) was also among the wickets.

At Daren Sammy National Stadium in St Lucia, Windward Islands Volcanoes defeated Leeward Islands Hurricanes by an innings and 60 runs. Windwards scored a mighty 480 runs in their first innings and Leewards were unable to reach their tally from two innings at the crease.

Leewards scored 195 and 225 in a losing effort.

At Kensington Oval in Barbados, hosts Barbados Pride thumped Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) by ten wickets. Batting first, the Bajans scored 428. In reply, CCC made 262, and were sent back in to bat.

They scored 193 in their second innings, giving Barbados a total of 28 runs for victory. Openers Kraigg Brathwaite (15 not out) and Zachary McCaskie (13 not out) made light work of the target.

>

Over at Sabina Park in Jamaica, the hosts require 310 runs for victory, versus Guyana Harpy Eagles, with seven wickets in hand. Guyana batted first and posted 339, to which Jamaica Scorpions crashed out for 44, in reply.

Guyana returned to the middle and put on 193/3 declared, setting Jamaica a target of 488 to win. Jamaica fared better in their second innings and closed off day three on 179/3, with one day to play.

Summarised scores:

TT RED FORCE 304 (89.4) — Joshua Da Silva 120, Khary Pierre 42, Jason Mohammed 32, Jayden Seales 29; Johann Layne 5/56, Jediah Blades 2/69, Kelvin Pitman 2/76 & 218/9 (62) – Cephas Cooper 55, Yannic Cariah 54, Khary Pierre 30; Kelvin Pitman 4/38, Rivaldo Clarke 2/23 vs WEST INDIES ACADEMY 268 (61.1) – Joshua Bishop 102, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett 71, Ackeem Auguste 49; Yannic Cariah 3/37, Khary Pierre 3/66, Anderson Phillip 2/47 – Red Force lead by 254 runs.

WINDWARD ISLANDS 480 (116.3) — Shadrack Descarte 119, Ryan John 109, Kenneth Dember 75 not out, Sunil Ambris 35; Oshane Thomas 4/66, Justin Greaves 3/102 vs LEEWARD ISLANDS 195 (51.1) – Mikyle Louis 84, Jahmar Hamilton 40; Gilon Tyson 5/45, Ryan John 4/41 & 225 (61.2) – Justin Greaves 61, Mikyle Louis 39, Cameron Pennyfeather 39; Shadrack Descarte 3/58, Ryan John 2/21, Kenneth Dember 2/33, Darel Cyrus 2/43 – Windwards won by an innings and 60 runs

CCC 262 (81.1) — Damel Evelyn 110, Kieran Powell 45; Roston Chase 5/70, Jomel Warrican 3/76 & 193 (56.1) – Akeem Jordan 50, Kamil Pooran 36, Shaqkere Parris 35; Jomel Warrican 5/59, Kemar Roach 2/14, Roston Chase 2/69 vs BARBADOS PRIDE 428 (90.4) – Roston Chase 122, Kevin Wickham 95, Jason Holder 39, Kraigg Brathwaite 38, Jonathan Drakes 30; Kalvin Marcus 3/81, Akeem Jordan 2/74, Damion Joachim 2/81, Chemar Holder 2/97 & 28/0 – Barbados won by ten wickets.

GUYANA 339 (109.2) — Kevlon Anderson 116, Matthew Nandu 61, Kemol Savory 48, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 32; Odean Smith 5/68, Marquino Mindley 2/36, Tamarie Redwood 2/109 & 193/3 dec. (69.3) – Tagenarine Chanderpaul 74, Kevlon Anderson 50 not out, Tevin Imlach 31, Kemol Savory 25 not out vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS 44 (25.5) – Ronaldo Alimohamed 6/17, Nial Smith 4/21 & 179/3 (48) – Kirk McKenzie 104, Brandon King 53; Ronaldo Alimohamed 2/31 – Jamaica need 310 runs to win.