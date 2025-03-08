A salute to our women

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Blessed are we with such wonderful women in our country. We of the Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago are indeed happy to greet them on their day as recognised internationally.

We note the tremendous strides made by women to duly occupy positions of importance and leadership in all aspects of national endeavour over the years. What started as the Women's Lib so long ago has grown into due recognition and advocacy as we progressed.

Indeed, we can be generally pleased with our openness to acceptance of our females to the extent of the claim that sometimes the best man for the job is a woman. We now see even dominance of women in some of our boardrooms – the result of our investment in education.

I recall that in 1962, one of the essay topics in the then Cambridge University exam (equivalent of CXC today) was, "Money spent on girls' education is money well-spent."

If we see the result of that today, we would have wisely spent our resources.

>

We are also concerned about the real or perceived inequalities in gender issues and urge that such be dealt with, even as priority.

Concurrently, we challenge our females to keep pursuing and, more importantly, achieving excellence in their endeavours. As we look ahead let us duly erase all forms of discrimination and gender-based violence.

The organisation takes this opportunity to address our males as we openly declare, "Real men love women, coward men beat women." We do see the need to seriously address this problem.

As we observe this day, be reminded that psychological damage is the worst that we can inflict on humans. Will we face the responsibility of distress to our females, up to mental undesirable ends?

Women, we salute you for continued perseverance and achievement, as we also seek due action by relative authorities.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

JUNIOR HOWELL

GLORIA SARGEANT