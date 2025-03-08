36 immigrants held in San Fernando, money seized

- File photo

IN what police described as a highly coordinated operation, officers from the Special Branch seized $2 million and arrested 36 illegal immigrants on March 6 in San Fernando.

The money is believed to be linked to criminal activity and the trafficking of immigrants from China and Venezuela. The 36 detainees were handed over to the Immigration Detention Centre.

A police statement said officers searched the South Land Mall Complex, Cross Crossing, halting operations in one of the nation’s largest commercial hubs, which is reportedly linked to businesses associated with China.

The officers also seized several guns, a quantity of ammunition and prohibited weapons.

A suspect, a proprietor of Chinese descent, was arrested and remains in police custody.

The police statement added, “This operation, carried out with clinical precision, underscores the commitment of law enforcement to dismantling organised crime networks.

“The police service remains resolute in its mission to maintain the safety and security of Trinidad and Tobago.”