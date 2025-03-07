Yorkshire shock Central Sports to win T20 Festival opener by Super Over

Photo courtesy pixabay

LEAGUE newcomers Yorkshire shocked defending T20 Festival champions Central Sports after pulling off a nail-biting Super Over victory in the opening match at Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair on March 6.

After Yorkshire posted 167/8, their bowlers ran riot through the Central Sports top order and looked like they would pull off a comfortable victory.

However, timely middle-order knocks from Jesse Bootan (49) and Roshon Primus (35), partnered with a lower-order cameo from Sameer Ali (15 not out), saw the 2024 winners claw back into it, and dismissed for 167, off the final delivery.

Central Sports’ Josh Telemaque (six) tried to win it by attempting a final run but he was run out by Samuel Felix, forcing the Super Over.

A Super Over is used when a match ends in a tie. Each team is then allowed to face one over each, and the team that scores more runs is adjudged the winner. However, the loss of two wickets in a Super Over ends the batting team’s innings.

Primus and Bootan then returned to the middle for Central Sports to face six of Yorkshire’s Aadian Racha deliveries. The youngster shone with the ball and bowled five dots with Bootan only able to score one run.

Set at two runs from six balls for an upset victory, Yorkshire’s Ethan Gibson lofted Central Sports fast bowler Amari Goodridge for six off his first ball to seal a nail-biting win for the T20 Festival debutants.

In their earlier innings, Yorkshire were led to 167 courtesy fine knocks from Brian Christmas (44), Trevon James (39) and Gibson (29), with Goodridge (4/26) doing the most damage for the Parkites with the ball.

Likewise, Devon Lord (3/42), Racha (2/17) and Chris Pattia (2/25) were key to restricting QPCC’s batsmen in their chase.

After press time, Queen’s Park Cricket Club were in action against Preysal, which bowled off at 6.30 pm.