Well done, CEPEP

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Carnival, the most anticipated and vibrant festival in TT, is a time when creativity flourishes and cultural expressions come alive. During this joyous celebration, the Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) showcases its unwavering commitment to preserving our clean and colourful environments. Its efforts deserve our heartfelt commendation, as many witnesses can attest.

CEPEP plays a crucial role in keeping our streets pristine before, during, and after the festivities. Its dedicated team works tirelessly, sweeping the streets, collecting rubbish, and maintaining public spaces. This stewardship not only elevates the aesthetic appeal of our surroundings, but also ensures a safe and inviting atmosphere for both locals and tourists.

We celebrate their hard work and encourage ongoing support for their endeavours in safeguarding the beauty of TT.

In this spirit, I also honour the memory of my dear friend Kern Collin Sargent, who was a devoted field officer at the Cepep Development Company. Kern epitomised commitment during the Carnival season, frequently seen lending a helping hand to those in his community and beyond. His deep respect for the organisation's mission shone through in all he did.

Kern tragically passed away last August at the age of 40, leaving behind a legacy of service and dedication.

ANCILLA KIRBY-SCOTT

via e-mail