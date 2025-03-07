Walkie-talkie saves cop from bullet to chest

The main entrance to the Port of Spain General Hospital. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A police officer escaped death during a shoot-out with gunmen in St Ann’s on Ash Wednesday.

Police said officers were on mobile patrol when they got word of a man who was armed with a gun on Fondes Amandes Road, St Ann’s. Police responded and saw a group of men who started running towards some bushes.

Police chased them but the gunmen opened fire and PC Mc Alister was hit. Luckily, he was wearing a vest and a walkie-talkie. The bullet hit the walkie-talkie.

Police returned fire and called for backup. Their colleagues from the Port of Spain Task Force and Inter-Agency Task Force responded. The area was searched but the men were not found.

Mc Alister was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was treated. He suffered minor bruising on the left side of his chest, just under his rib cage.

A loaded revolver was found in the bushes.