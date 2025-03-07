Toddler suffers fractured skull after 11-foot fall

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A toddler remains warded at hospital after being admitted on March 4 with a fractured skull from allegedly falling from her babysitter's gallery into a drain 11 feet below.

Reports said a nurse of the San Fernando General Hospital's accident and emergency department contacted police around 8.25 pm on March 4 about an infant with injuries to her head and face. The child is 18 months old.

PCs Seepaul and Brathwaite responded and met with the child's 20-year-old mother who said she took her daughter to the 19-year-old babysitter's Friendship Village, St John, home around 7 pm on March 3.

She said she returned around the same time the next day to pick her daughter up.

She said it was then she was told by the babysitter that the child was taken to the hospital for a cut on her head after falling in a drain.

The babysitter told investigators around 5 pm she went to the bathroom and left the child with her 15-year-old brother and heard a commotion when she returned. She said upon checking, her brother informed her that the child had fallen through the bannister in the gallery.

Doctors told investigators the child suffered a fractured skull but was in a stable condition and would be warded for observation.

ACP Wayne Mystar told Newsday police were collecting statements before examining what charges could be laid.