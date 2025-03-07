Toddler remains hospitalised after fracturing skull

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE one-and-a-half-year-old girl who suffered a fractured skull after falling into a drain on March 4 (Carnival Tuesday) remains hospitalised.

On March 7, the police confirmed that the toddler was in stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital as doctors continued to monitor her. No foul play is suspected.

The incident occurred around 5 pm on March 4 at the home of a 19-year-old babysitter in Friendship Village, San Fernando.

The babysitter had gone to the washroom, leaving the baby in the care of a 15-year-old male relative. When she returned, she heard a commotion and, upon checking, was informed that the baby had fallen through the bannister in the gallery and into a drain below, about 11 feet in height.

The toddler's mother, 20, also from Friendship Village, reported that around 7 pm on March 3, she dropped her daughter off at the babysitter's house. She returned around 7 pm on March 4 to pick up her baby and was informed that the child had fallen into a drain and sustained a cut to her head.

The child was then taken to the hospital, and Ste Madeleine police were notified. Among the first responders at the A&E department of the hospital were PCs Seepaul and Rivers.

PC Seepaul is continuing the investigation.