Siparia mayor demands apology, compensation over defamatory social media post

Siparia Mayor Doodnath Mayrhoo. -

SIPARIA Mayor Doodnath Mayrhoo is demanding an immediate written apology from contractor and social media influencer Shane Mahabirsingh of Bilda Boyz Construction Ltd for an alleged defamatory statement in a social media post.

Mayrhoo’s attorney Richard Jaggasar wrote to Mahabirsingh on March 7.

He demanded Mahabirsingh immediately cease and desist from making negative comments about the mayor, warning that he had instructions to file a defamation claim in the High Court.

Jaggasar suggested an amicable and expeditious resolution and gave Mahabirsingh 28 days.

Mayrhoo’s complaint surrounds a post by Mahabirsingh on his Bilda Boyz Construction Ltd Facebook page on February 19, alleging the mayor had been “lock up” and followed by statements the attorney said were defamatory.

In the letter, Jaggasar contended Mahabirsingh’s statements were not an innocent inquiry, but a “deliberate attempt to discredit” the mayor.

“The deliberate nature of your actions is further evidenced by the fact that you operate under a misleading business name with no actual connection to the construction industry.

“You made the statement without any reasonable investigation and solely for personal gain and/or benefit; particularly to gain social media attention.”

Jaggasar further contended Mahabirsingh had no justification for the defamatory post.

“ My client is not the subject of any criminal investigation or investigation of any kind and therefore your post is wholly unjustifiable.

“There are no allegations of any nature that would lead to my client being (‘locked up’) held/detained/questioned by the police. Your averment therefore is again wholly unjustifiable.”

Jaggasar also suggested Mahabirsingh’s social media account reflected “what is commonly called today, a social media ‘clout chaser.'

“You make public statements about matters you know very little about in the hopes of generating outrage, provoking (unjustified) reactions from the public, thereby fabricating a false sense of self-importance.

“Your public posts lack credibility and are made for personal gain, not borne from a moral or social obligation to society,” Jaggasar alleged.

He maintained Mayrhoo was a long-standing public servant with an unblemished record of public service and Mahabirsingh’s social media post “resulted in reputational damage, distress, and unnecessary public scrutiny.”

Jaggasar said the mayor intended to seek an immediate written apology on all social media platforms used by Mahabirsingh; an injunction to restrain and prevent the redistribution of any voice note message or social media post that defames the mayor as well as compensation.