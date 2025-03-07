Red Force women crowned Super50 Cup champions

TT captain Karishma Ramharack. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force women lifted the 2025 CG United Super50 Cup after easing past Barbados by seven wickets in a one-sided final at Warner Park in St Kitts on March 7.

Tight bowling from spinners Anisa Mohammed (3/17) and skipper Karishma Ramharack (2/12) and 15-year old fast bowler Amrita Ramtahal (2/5) dismantled Barbados for 71 all out, from 29 overs, batting first.

For the Bajans, Asabi Callender (28) and Trishan Holder (15) were the only batters to get into double-figures. Ramharack’s two scalps were those of West Indies women siblings Kycia and Kyshona Knight.

In reply, TT openers Djenaba Joseph (28) and Shunelle Sawh (nine) constructed a 21-run partnership, before Sawh was caught by Callender off Shamilia Connell. Joseph and Britney Cooper (17) teamed up for a 41-run stance which took TT to 62 runs from 20 overs.