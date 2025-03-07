Multiple prison terms for Siparia man for 2015 gun, drug offences

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain -

A Siparia man has been sentenced to serve multiple prison terms for firearm and drug-related offences after he pleaded guilty at the start of a judge-only trial for offences committed nearly a decade ago.

Chris Matson will serve concurrent sentences of four years, one month and 27 days for possession of a prohibited weapon; two years, nine months and 27 days for possession of cocaine for trafficking and possession of a firearm; and five years, five months and 27 days for possession of marijuana for trafficking.

Matson was sentenced by Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds who noted the charges were “very serious.”

“Over the years, Parliament has reiterated the prevalence of and abhorrence for these types of offences.”

According to the evidence, on June 17, 2015, police on patrol in Siparia pursued Matson’s vehicle after receiving intelligence that it contained illegal firearms and narcotics. Upon being signalled to stop, Matson fled, leading officers on a high-speed chase through High Street, Siparia. The pursuit ended when Matson crashed into three other vehicles.

When they searched the vehicle, police found two Glock 17 pistols, both modified with adapters; two magazines for 9mm firearms; 415.5 grammes of cocaine; 16.8 kilogrammes of marijuana and $7,210 in cash.

Further investigation at the police station led to the discovery of cocaine and a concealed firearm hidden inside the driver's side door panel.

In her ruling, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds noted that the law in Trinidad and Tobago had evolved to impose harsher penalties for firearm and drug-related crimes.

“Indeed, the penalties are even higher today.”

She identified several aggravating factors of the offences, including the prevalence of firearm and drug offences, the public safety risk posed by Matson's high-speed escape attempt and the concealment of weapons and drugs within the vehicle.

The judge also considered mitigating factors, including Matson’s personal background, work history, and expressions of remorse. She noted reports from the probation department put Matson at a low likelihood of reoffending. He also received character testimonials from family members who vouched for his reliability and work ethic.

Despite the defence's request for a non-custodial sentence, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds ruled that imprisonment was necessary to serve the objectives of punishment, deterrence, and rehabilitation.

“In my view, a non-custodial sentence is not appropriate in the least and would not meet with the aims and objectives of sentencing. These are very serious charges.

“The just dessert is for the prisoner to serve the entirety of the terms which I have calculated.”

Since the judge ordered that all sentences run concurrently, meaning Matson will serve a total of five years, five months and 27 days in prison with hard labour.

She also noted that the ruling serves as a warning to individuals involved in illegal firearms and drug activities.

“Deterrence is critically important, both for the prisoner and for others in society,” she said.

“In my view, the punitive element is equally important and society must have its pound of flesh for the crimes which he has committed.”