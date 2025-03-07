'Las-lap' Carnival action

Vaughnette Bigford will host Soiree After the Mas at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando. - Photo courtesy Andrea De Silva

THE curtain has fallen on the reign of the merry monarch, but this weekend a series of "las-lap" activities will usher out the 2025 Carnival season, until next year.

International Women’s Day (IWD) will also be in focus with a number of gender equality, health and wellness events.

Traditionally, one of the major after-Carnival events citizens as well as departing visitors look forward to annually, is the champs in concert, now known as Carnival Lagniappe – A Night with the Champs.

All the reigning champions who dominated the Carnival season, in the kings and queens competitions, steelband, soca, calypso, chutney, extempo, brass, junior monarchs, among others, will share one stage at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on March 8.

According to Pan Trinbago, patrons can expect an unforgettable celebration of music, rhythm, and cultural excellence.

“Feel the pulsating rhythms of our world-famous steel orchestras, experience the energy of soca superstars, be captivated by the artistry of calypso and chutney legends, and witness the vibrant creativity of mas kings and queens. This is Carnival’s last event, and we’re going out with a bang,” Pan Trinbago said in a release.

Soiree After the Mas

The action in south continues at the Naparima Bowl, following on Randy Glasgow's comedy show at the same venue on March 7. Songbird Vaughnette Bigford will take centre stage to cool down the Carnival temperature with an evening of cool, jazzy vibes and dancing at Soiree After the Mas on March 8.

She said this event, which begins at 5 pm, promises to be a magnificent evening when all the beautiful people say goodbye to Carnival and welcome the new jazz season.

Joining Bigford and her band will be the 3canal, and the San City Steel Orchestra.

Some light snacks will be provided, and Bigford is encouraging patrons to walk with their drinks.

“I’m excited. This event is going to be a special one.”

Talk Tent

Another ritual people look forward to when the Carnival is over is the witticism of Paul Keens-Douglas at his Talk Tent, where he says, Talk is Art.

This acclaimed, eloquent storyteller and social commentator will host his annual event at Queen’s Hall, St Ann's, on March 8 and 9. The Saturday show starts at 7.30 pm, while Sunday’s show begins at 6.30 pm.

In a night of clean humour and conversations about local and world events, Keens Douglas has invited entertainers David Bereaux, Short Pants, Miguel Browne, Avion Crooks, Farida Chapman and pierrot grenades, as well as special guest Seth Sylvester.

The World Laugh Festival is on at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, on March 8, from 8.30 pm. On March 9, it moves to Dwight Yorke Stadium, Tobago, and showtime is 8 pm.

IWD Accelerate Action

In addition, this weekend will welcome commemorative events in Port of Spain, San Fernando and Tobago to mark International Women’s Day on March 8.

The Network of NGO’s TT, will collaborate with the Ministry of Gender and Child Affairs to host a march, starting at Woodford Square. Port of Spain mayor Chinua Alleyne will join the group for the IWD proclamation at 10 am.

The march will them leave from the square and continue onto Frederick Street, Independence Square, Abercromby Street, Park Street, Frederick Street and back to Woodford Square.

The theme for 2025 is Accelerate Action – to move beyond ineffective strategies for women and increase efforts to promote gender equality.

The ministry has asked for public support in joining the efforts to accelerate action, to unite against all forms of gender-based violence.

Participants are encouraged to join the march and reminded to walk with water, hand sanitiser, placards and musical instruments.

At Tagore Avenue, Gopaul Lands, Marabella, a 5K run/walk begins at 4 pm. Registration which costs $150 will begin at 3.30 pm.

Organisers say the run/walk is to make a powerful statement that together awareness can be raised about the urgency of gender equality, action to break barriers and biases while celebrating the collective strength of women and allies.

At the current pace, full gender parity is projected to take until 2158. The group said that’s five generations too long and action must be accelerated now.

Over in Tobago, the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) has planned a week of activities which began on March 6 at various health centres. Services being offered range from pap smears to HIV rapid testing.

On March 8, the event will move to the Esplanade in Scarborough and will feature lectures on physical health, mental health and nutrition, exercise techniques for busy women, vaccine administration, breast care, overall wellness education and an aerobics burnout. The day’s activities kick off from 9 am and will be full of prizes and surprises.

