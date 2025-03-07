Kyle De Govia turns passion into profit with No Malice clothing brand

Kyle De Govia, founder of the No Malice brand. -

As an only child, Kyle De Govia said his parents spoiled him rotten while he was growing up. His wardrobe was only filled with top brands like Nike, Adidas and Jordan. This fuelled his passion for fashion and inspired him to create his own clothing brand, No Malice.

"Growing up, I could have easily been an ambassador for high-end brands," he reflects.

De Govia said the name represents love, peace and vibes.

The 25-year-old businessman said he wanted to be known for more than just wearing the latest brands; he wanted to leave his own mark on the fashion landscape.

In 2018, he started an online business with a straightforward model: he would buy brand-name clothes and accessories and resell them online. By 2019, he had outgrown this model and decided to take a leap and test the waters with No Malice, eager to share his creative vision.

“I would buy plain tees and take them to a printer to have my designs printed.”

At first, he didn’t have a set structure on what colours to use or how much inventory to buy. His operation was mainly based on pre-orders.

“Three to four times a week, I would drive back and forth from Port of Spain to get clothing and deliver it to the printer in South. It felt like the customers had more control over the brand than I did. At the time, I thought it was normal because I was getting sales.”

His goal of opening a physical store by 2020 was interrupted by the covid19 pandemic which hit many industries hard, particularly micro-businesses like De Govia's. Faced with this setback, he shifted to operating entirely online, using social media, especially Instagram, as his primary marketing tool.

Today, No Malice has a store on High Street, Siparia. De Govia said the brand’s customers range from 18-40 years old.

When he moved to the US in 2021, De Govia's perspective on fashion and business began to change. He immersed himself in research, learning more about the fashion industry, sales strategies and how to take control of his brand.

He paid close attention to the details when buying clothing, such as the construction and thickness of the fabric, whether the print faded after washing and if the clothing lost its shape. These observations became the foundation for improving No Malice’s products.

"It became a whole different ballgame. The tees I provided got thicker. Now our signature style is oversized-tees. Everything is branded No Malice: socks, sunglasses, and even real 10k gold earrings. It’s all in the details."

He stressed No Malice believes quality should always take precedence over quantity.

"That’s something I truly believe and honestly, I think that mentality and policy set the No Malice brand apart from everyone else."

When it comes to production, everything is manufactured internationally in China. De Govia says China has "some of the best factories in the world and a wide range of diverse materials," allowing his brand to deliver the quality and look he envisions.

For Carnival, No Malice became a go-to choice for the fashion-forward youth looking to make a statement. De Govia said the brand has seen a significant increase in sales, especially its colourful clothing being a favourite for partygoers.

“I find it extremely humbling to know I’ve created something people genuinely love and are willing to spend their hard-earned money on. I would get random phone calls from friends saying, ‘Yo, I saw a man in No Malice in Princes Town.’ That’s the best feeling ever."

De Govia said even though other brands offer similar products, the competition pushed him to carve out unique niches that would attract more customers and set his brand apart.

"One thing is being consistent with posting. How else will the public know you have something to offer?" he laments.

His advice for anyone wanting to start a similar business is straightforward:

"Everything takes time. Be patient, but give it your all, and God will handle the rest."

He stresses the importance of continually learning, no matter how much knowledge.

"Always be a student, be willing to grow and improve yourself and your brand. Choose a name that holds meaning and create a product that tells a story.

"Seek advice from those who have perfected their craft. Don’t be afraid to talk with strangers.

"If people don’t know what you’re offering, how will they buy it? collaborate with local influencers and artists to wear your designs."

Looking to the future, De Govia’s long-term vision is to have multiple locations in TT and eventually expand globally, making the brand a household name. He is confident this goal will come to fruition in the coming years.