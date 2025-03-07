Kevon Woodley named on Trinidad and Tobago beach soccer team

THE experienced Kevon "Showtime" Woodley, 38, has been named on the TT beach soccer team for the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers in The Bahamas from March 11-16.

Eight teams will compete in the tournament, which will be played at Malcolm Park Beach Soccer Facility in Nassau.

The top two teams at the end of the competition will qualify for the 2025 Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup in Seychelles, which will be contested from May 1-11.

TT will have to be at their best as they are in Group B alongside USA, Panama and Bahamas.

Another veteran player on the team is goalkeeper Zane Coker. The team will be coached by former player Chad Appoo.

TT squad: Jordan Riley, Jesse Bailey, Shane Hospedales, Kareem Perry, Kairon Joseph, Zane Coker, Jabari Grey, Kevon Woodley, Kevon Williams, Jayson Joseph, Anderson Peters, Akinola Gregory, Shaquille John, Chad Appoo (head coach).