IzWe at Savannah

Kees and Patrice Roberts perform during Kes IZWE Festival at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 25. - Photos by Daniel Prentice

Kes the Band celebrated 20 years of music and culture with its signature Carnival concert IzWe Festival at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 25.

Themed Full Circle, patrons had the option of viewing the show from the locations titled Garden and Courtyard.

Guests included Mical Teja, Nadia Batson, Patrice Roberts and others. Patrons were also treated to a performance by Kees Dieffenthaller's mother, Deanna, and daughter, Zion.

>