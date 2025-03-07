In support of Guyana against Venezuela threat

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro AP PHOTO -

THE EDITOR: Reference is drawn to a March 2 news item on Venezuela slamming countries and organisations for criticising its military move against an Exxon vessel operating in Guyana's economic zone. Venezuela is wrong in its threats against ships operating in Guyana waters.

The region, every peace-loving democratic person must stand behind the Guyana government, people and Exxon in condemning the Venezuelan threatening action against the Exxon vessel contracted by Guyana. Exxon has been operating legally under licensing and permit since 1999 in Guyana’s waters. The company has the support of the US and the world community to search and drill for oil and gas.

The territory where Exxon has been operating has been under Guyana’s jurisdiction for 200 years. The controversy is before the world court for final resolution. Guyana, de jure and de facto, has been governing the territory and has been exercising sovereignty over it, thereby having legal jurisdiction over it.

In international law, while the matter is before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the status quo holds, giving Guyana the right to administer it and to enter into agreements including granting permits for economic development.

Such international rule of law has given Guyana the right to sign a lease agreement with Exxon and other investors. Venezuela has no legal right to enter into Guyana waters and harass and intimidate the crew of any vessel and/or block vessels from operating in the waters claimed by its hostile neighbour.

Venezuela has no de facto or de jure control over the territory. Thus, according to international law, its sovereignty is not being violated as it lacks jurisdiction over the territory. Its military bullyism will not work and is rejected by regional and international organisations.

Venezuela was instructed by the ICJ not to disrupt the status quo and normal activity in the area. Venezuela has defied the ICJ in engaging in aggressive military action against Exxon’s right to drill for, produce, and load and offload oil.

If Venezuela has any respect for international law, it must cease and desist from such adventurous military actions, allowing Exxon and other investors to continue with unimpeded access to operations.

In addition, the area in which Exxon is operating is in Guyana’s exclusive economic zone, the revenues from which have sustained Guyana’s development over the last five years.

Exxon should not be cowered by Venezuelan military action. Exxon need not fear a repeat of what Venezuela did to it 20 years ago under Hugo Chavez – the confiscation of its assets. Exxon is operating under Guyana’s rightful jurisdiction. The international community accepts and respects Guyana’s sovereignty over the territory. Thus, Exxon (and other investors), in accordance with international law, has the protection of the ICJ and moral suasion of the world community that has condemned Venezuela's behaviour.

The US has also recognised Guyana’s sovereignty over the territory and Exxon’s operations in the waters. Washington has warned Venezuela about its action against an American registered multinational. The consequences for Venezuela would be serious (disastrous) if its military aggression against Exxon or any American company continues.

Guyana must not only seek assistance from its regional and global allies against Venezuela, but also enter into a friendship and defence treaty with the US and other states against the Venezuelan threat.

VISHNU BISRAM

via e-mail

>