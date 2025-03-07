In Rowley’s outbox

FROM THE moment the Prime Minister disclosed the date of his departure, he made clear that among his last acts would be opening the Central Block of the Port of Spain General Hospital on March 10, and the ANR Robinson Airport on March 15.

But aside from these two agenda items, and as Dr Rowley, 75, enters the homestretch, we believe there are other matters that should also be on his personal to-do list.

Considering the country is going where the air is rare in witnessing, for the first time, a living PM hand over to another, there are no fixed rules ahead of March 16. What matters most in this moment is the letter of the Constitution.

Leadership, true leadership, is about something wider. It is about accountability to the electorate that voted for you.

There are some notable matters over which the Diego Martin MP had charge of while in Whitehall that he would do well to shed light on or address.

For example, it is now a year since Rowley, in his capacity as chairperson of the National Security Council (NSC), oversaw the dismissal of the leadership of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) amid a probe.

On July 3, the PM further informed the country in Parliament – a location that underscored the gravity of the revelations – that “a cult” of unclear ideology had been arming itself to depose political leadership.

All prime ministers are ex officio leaders of the NSC.

Direct charge of this matter will fall to the incoming occupant of Whitehall. Yet, the serious nature of these disclosures demands either a final statement or an update given that it is Dr Rowley’s personal privilege that was invoked in the chamber.

Additionally, there are political reasons why too many loose ends should not be left for incoming prime minister-select Stuart Young.

A key part of the PNM leader’s handing over relates to a desire to foster the younger generation.

It is important for Rowley's outbox to be as clear as possible so that incoming officials can stake their claim and define their own governance to the fullest extent of the Constitution’s spirit.

Also useful to have addressed would be things like the fate of Dr Rita Pemberton’s report on the review of statues, monuments and signage; as well as the report on the official response of agencies to the fire that claimed the life of a minister and MP.

Crucially, however, Rowley must address the fate of PNM political leadership pending the general election. As much as that might seem an internal party affair already publicly hinted at, the implications are too large, and this moment is too important for any uncertainty.

