Father of murdered teen calls for justice

- File photo

RYAN Solomon, the father of 18-year-old Prince Charles, who was stabbed to death during a Carnival evening lime in Sangre Grande, called for justice from the police for his slain son.

“I don’t want any vigilante justice, but at the end of the day we want the law to do something positive,” Solomon told reporters at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on March 6.

“Plenty of people have been murdered and they don’t see justice.” Prince was liming on the Eastern Main Road near KFC on March 4, Carnival Tuesday, when he got into an argument with a 57-year-old man from Foster Road, Sangre Grande.

The argument deteriorated into an altercation, during which the man stabbed Charles in the chest. Onlookers alerted the police. They detained the man and took Charles to the Sangre Grande Hospital where he died. Solomon said there was enough evidence circulating on social media to give a clear picture of the circumstances surrounding his son’s death. He said it was painful to see that Charles, a young man full of potential and an aspiring Olympic boxer, had his life snatched away from him.

“Many youths his age didn’t have the potential or the ambition he had. The kind of ambition my son had from young, it can’t be fair that he is dead. It’s just not fair.”

>

He described Prince as an intelligent young man with a quickly growing boxing career. He said his son aspired to represent TT in the Olympics after he finished school.

“Every time he went away to box, he would come home with a trophy or a medal. He was already on the international stage representing TT and he just wanted to follow through.

“He would even push me in a sense to do certain things. He showed me that we have to get up and do certain things just to make a dollar. He always tried.

“To see that dream snatched away, it is hard. He has trophies that boxers his age never got. It was a real accomplishment.

“Family came together to help him reach certain parts of the world and someone just took everything away from this child.”

The murder toll for the year to date stands at 66 as compared to 97 murders for the same period the year before.

There have been six murders reported for the month. For the same period in March 2024, there were 11 murders.