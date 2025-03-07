Dear Men Project holds Cascade workshop for youth

The Dear Men Project and Career Center TT will hold a youth workshop at Cascade Community Centre on March 9. -

THE Dear Men Project and the Career Center TT will hold a workshop geared to equip young people with the skills, knowledge, and confidence they need to overcome life’s challenges.

Titled Just Believe, the workshop takes place on March 9 at Cascade Community Center, from 9.30 am-2 pm. It targets youth 13-19 years and limited space is available.

Just Believe will feature engaging speakers, interactive sessions, and practical activities focusing on key topics such as resume writing, personal development and self-esteem, decision-making skill, communication and leadership, career exploration and planning, mental health awareness.

For more info: 1-917-853-3859