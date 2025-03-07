D’Abadie man, 47, charged with murder, attempted murder

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain -

A 47-year-old man from D’Abadie has been charged with the murder of a retiree and the attempted murder of a close friend.

Marlon Quashie of Fair View is expected to appear virtually before a High Court master in the South Criminal Court C on March 7.

A few days ago, police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, submitted a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for instructions. On March 6, deputy DPP Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal instructed the police to charge Quashie with the murder of labourer Lennox Williams, 64, and the attempted murder of nursing assistant Lyndon Gumbs, 44.

Supt Persad, ASP Maharaj and Sgt Bridgemohan, of the homicide bureau, led the investigations and Cpl Griffith laid the charges.

Before dawn on March 3, Williams and Gumbs, of Central Street in Vistabella, were attacked by a man with a knife.

The incident stemmed from an altercation between Gumbs and the accused.

Williams walked out of his bedroom and went to inquire about the reason for the commotion and was stabbed in the abdomen.

The two injured men were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital. However, Williams was declared dead at 3.10 am.

Gumbs was treated and discharged.