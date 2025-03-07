Cops seize guns, drugs, illicit money in separate exercises

- Photo courtesy TTPS

SEPARATE police exercises in Port of Spain and Crown Point have resulted in the arrests of three men and the seizure of guns, ammunition, drugs and cash.

In Port of Spain, officers did mobile patrols in Beetham Gardens, Laventille, Sea Lots and Belmont on March 6.

At around 10.40 pm while in Sea Lots, officers went to Production Drive where they saw a man coming out of a track near a fish market.

Police said when the man saw their vehicle, he turned and ran back into the track.

Officers searched the area and found a .45 Ruger firearm with three rounds of ammunition.

Police later searched a home on Springside Avenue, Eastern Quarry, Laventille, after getting information about illegal guns and ammunition.

During the search police found a black 9mm Taurus pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition tucked away in a couch set.

A male suspect was arrested in connection with the firearm along with a report of larceny trick.

Tobago police did an intelligence-based exercise between 2 pm and 5 pm on March 6 in Crown Point after weeks of surveillance.

Officers from the Tobago Divisional Task Force Area West and the Canine Unit searched the home and business place of a 30-year-old man from Kilgwyn Bay Road, Bon Accord. During the search, officers found 2.9 kilogrammes of marijuana, 256 grammes of cocaine, 28 ecstasy pills and five grammes of what was believed to be crystal meth.

Police seized the items and arrested the business owner and a 41-year-old man. The 41-year-old man was found with 14 grammes of cocaine.