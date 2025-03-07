Acting CoP: Investigator appointed to probe missing guns at Pigeon Point

Acting CoP Junior Benjamin speaks to the media. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

ACTING Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin says an investigator has been appointed to probe the disappearance of two guns during a police operation in waters off Pigeon Point Beach, Tobago, on March 4 – Carnival Tuesday.

“Let me just say that presently this matter is engaging the attention of the TTPS (TT Police Service) and my understanding is that an investigator has been appointed to investigate the matter,” he told Newsday in a WhatsApp voice note on March 6.

“We have also put certain things in place to retrieve the firearms. That is an ongoing process that is being done at this time.”

Benjamin is optimistic the weapons, a sub-machine gun and pistol, will be found.

“We are hopeful that as we continue to use all the possible equipment that we can source to seek to retrieve the firearms, that we will be able to do that in a very short space of time. That is where we are.

“But it is engaging our attention at this time and we are seeking to see how quickly we can address the situation by at least finding the firearms and at least being able to scan the area with divers and with other equipment as well.”

On March 6, a source told Newsday that two heavily armed policemen went to Pigeon Point on Carnival Tuesday, trying to get a fishing boat to go out to sea. No fishermen were on site at the time so they asked to borrow a jet ski.

The policemen, who wore bullet-proof vests and life jackets, mounted the jet ski with their guns and went out to sea. But one of the policemen reportedly fell into the water after a part of the jet ski started sinking some distance away from the shore.

He said the officers were later rescued by men in a passing pirogue. But the officer who fell into the water was not fully conscious and emergency health personnel were called in. He was later taken to the Scarborough General Hospital.

The source said the weapons were not recovered.