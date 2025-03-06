Why AI adoption fails in the Caribbean

AI business struggles -

We don’t have tech problems in the Caribbean – we have people problems.

From leadership all the way down, the real obstacle to digital transformation isn't a lack of technology but the resistance to change.

Companies believe adopting artificial intelligence (AI) or any digital tool is just a tech upgrade. But transformation only happens when people, processes and technology all evolve together.

If even one of these elements remains unchanged, what you get isn’t transformation – it’s friction. And, friction leads to failure.

AI is the latest buzzword in boardrooms, but companies keep making the same mistakes when implementing it.

AI adoption isn’t about the tool, it’s about behaviour. If the human element is not addressed, no AI model, no budget and no IT rollout will succeed.

Here are five brutal truths about AI adoption that no one tells you.

1. Fear kills adoption

Employees don’t resist AI because they don’t understand the technology, they resist it because they fear what it means for them.

AI exposes weaknesses, automates tasks they once controlled and threatens job security. This isn’t a technology issue, it’s a human psychology issue.

If leadership ignores this fear, employees will quietly sabotage AI adoption.

They will find reasons why "it doesn’t work for us," avoid using it or create unnecessary friction just to slow it down.

Solution: Address their concerns head-on. Show employees how AI can enhance their work rather than replace them.

Proactively communicate how AI will be used, what roles will change (if any) and where new opportunities lie.

2. Leaders who don’t use AI won’t drive adoption

If leadership treats AI as an "IT thing," it will fail.

The moment executives push AI initiatives without personally using AI in their own workflow, employees will see it for what it is – corporate lip service.

Employees follow what leaders do, not what they say. If the leadership team still runs on outdated processes, there is no reason to expect the workforce to embrace AI.

Solution: AI adoption has to start at the top. Leaders must integrate AI into their own tasks first – whether it’s using AI for decision-making, summarising reports or automating workflows.

When leadership actively uses AI, employees are far more likely to follow.

3. AI reduce friction on day one

AI that adds complexity instead of removing it will be abandoned immediately.

Employees do not care about long-term potential if AI makes their jobs harder in the short term.

If it requires six months of integration before it "pays off," adoption will fail.

The fastest way to kill AI adoption is to introduce tools that disrupt existing workflows without clear, immediate benefits.

Solution: AI must work within current tasks from the beginning.

Start with small, easy wins – AI that helps employees complete repetitive tasks faster, makes reporting easier or enhances their efficiency.

Once they see value, they will be more open to deeper AI integration.

4. Training is useless without habit-building

Companies love running AI workshops. They gather employees in a conference room, bring in a trainer and at the end of the day tick off the "AI training" box.

But a one-day AI workshop is just theatre. Real AI adoption requires behavioural change and that happens through habit-building, not training sessions.

Employees need ongoing practice, feedback and reinforcement to develop AI fluency.

Solution: Instead of a one-time workshop, embed AI learning into daily routines. Give employees small challenges that require AI use. Create AI champions within teams who can mentor others. Turn AI adoption into a gradual process, not a single event.

5. Middle managers make or break AI adoption

Your AI strategy is only as strong as your middle managers. They control execution and if they feel threatened by AI, they will slow it down.

A middle manager who sees AI as a replacement rather than a tool for improving team performance will create passive resistance – stalling implementation, making excuses and failing to encourage employees to use it.

Solution: Get middle managers on board early. Show them how AI can make them more effective leaders – automating administrative work, improving reporting or providing better data insights.

If managers see AI as an advantage rather than a threat, they will drive adoption instead of blocking it.

The companies that win with AI get this right

AI isn’t something you simply "roll out." Companies that succeed don’t treat it as a tool – they embed it into their culture, workflows and leadership.

They address fear, lead by example, make AI seamless from day one, build habits instead of one-off training and empower middle managers to drive adoption.

The businesses that get this right don’t just use AI – they build a workforce that thrives with it.

That’s the difference between AI being another failed initiative and a true competitive edge.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with Caribbean entrepreneurs on building their digital presence and monetising their platforms. Learn more at KeronRose.com or check out the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple Podcast/Spotify/YouTube.