Sangre Grande teen suspected to have died by suicide

- File photo

POLICE are investigating the suspected suicide of a 19-year-old Sangre Grande woman.

Police said Ogechi Nicole Uchenweze was found dead in her living room around 7 pm on March 6 by her mother and brother who had just returned home from the hospital.

Uchenweze was found lying on the floor with duct tape over her mouth and a clothes clip on her nose.

She was pronounced dead by a district medical officer and the body was removed pending an autopsy.

Investigators saw no visible signs of violence and found three journals which detailed her research and plans, including one entry which outlined the method used. This led police to believe she had died by suicide.

Anyone who needs help or thinks about harming themselves can call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 866-5433 or 220-3636.