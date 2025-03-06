Nutrimix CEO: '$150m feed plant to boost local economy'

Energy Minister Stuart Young, left; Lydia Mohammed, director of Nutrimix; Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley; Ronnie Mohammed, CEO, Nutrimix; Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon; Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Avinash Singh; and Minister in the Ministry of Transport Richie Sookhai, look at the model of what Nutrimix's animal and pet food plant will look like at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate on February 25. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Nutrimix has embarked on a $150 million project to build an animal and pet food plant in Point Lisas, in keeping with the its vision to boost the local economy.

Speaking at the sod-turning ceremony on February 25, the group's CEO Ronnie Mohammed, said the project embodies ideals of investing, modernisation, innovation, excellence, expansion and growth which are embedded in the Nutrimix group's DNA.

He said the venture, which began in 2019, will employ at least 150 people during the construction phase and create hundreds of new jobs, directly and indirectly.

"We invest in people, from the staff that manufacture and blend our products to ensure quality control to the teams that keep our facilities safe at night.

"The workforce that produces our packaging materials, the power and utility providers that supply our needs, the tyre shops and workshops that maintain our equipment, the contractors that distribute our products, and the merchandisers who promote them."

>

He said the construction phase would provide opportunities for workers in the civil, electrical and mechanical engineering, construction, fabrication and millwright fields.

The plant will also support the manufacturing sector by using locally-made materials including piles, blocks and bricks, roof sheeting, purlins and guttering, electrical panels, PVC pipes and plumbing supplies, water tanks, concrete and cement and paints and windows.

Post-construction, he said, will require maintenance and service, media, laboratory and environmental services, landscaping, IT, security, transportation, shipping, advertising, and marketing.

The site is located some two kilometres from the Port of Point Lisas and near the company’s existing flour mill and grain terminal.

Mohammed said the company intends to leverage this proximity to enhance procurement efficiencies and export opportunities.

"Technological advancements, increased capacity, cost savings and revenue growth will add economic value."

The company has been manufacturing animal feed since 1984, producing over 47,000 metric tonnes annually.

Mohammed said the new facility would see the company expand its feed line from poultry, ducks, swine, layers and ruminant livestock to include extruded feeds and foods for tilapia, rabbits, dogs, cats and other domesticated animals.

He said the country imported some US$35 million in dog and cat food between 2022 and 2023. Going forward, he said the company was also looking to increase its local inputs from the current 16 per cent and generate foreign exchange through exports.

>

Also speaking at the event, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon said the country's importation of animal food far exceeded what it exported since January 2020.

"Over the period January 2020 to December 2024 TT has imported an estimated 302 million kilogrammes worth of animal feed at a value of $1.3 billion. In contrast, the country has exported 13 million kilogrammes of animal feed at a value of $60 million. This figure excludes dog/cat food and bird seeds.

"The global import market for animal feed experienced significant growth from $17.91 billion in 2020 to a peak of $22.79 billion in 2022, before slightly declining to $20.78 billion in 2023. The top importers in 2023 were Belgium ($997 million), Germany ($953 million) and the Netherlands ($911 million), reflecting strong demand in European markets, while the US ($894 million) remains a key non-European importer. For TT, the markets with the greatest export potential for animal feed are the US, Barbados and Saint Lucia."

She said the government was pleased and supportive of the growing trend of local re-investments which continue to drive the expansion of the manufacturing and agro-processing sectors.

With the global pet food market size valued at US$126.6 billion, she encouraged the company to meet international demand, suggesting that the US, Panama and Chile are the top three greatest export potential markets. Beyond the top three, she said other high-potential markets include Canada, Jamaica, Barbados, Costa Rica, Guyana, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Germany, France, China, the UK, Japan, Hong Kong SAR, Mexico, Belize, Saint Lucia and Spain.

Under development over the last six years, the new facility would take 24 months to construct with commissioning and testing taking another six.

It will feature milling machines from Brazil, additives and storage bins from the Netherlands, grains from the US, pelleting lines and project management from Canada.