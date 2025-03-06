NAPS past students urge brotherly care after businessman's son's death

Truman Lochan Dass Jr. -

THE Naparima College Association of Past Students (NAPS) has urged all alumni to check up on each other following the death of former pupil Truman Lochan Dass Jr.

The message came in a brief statement on its Facebook page on March 6, NAPS extended its deepest condolences to the friends and family of Lochan Dass Jr.

"His family has been a great source of support to the college, and we kindly request that during this period of mourning, we respect their privacy and offer our support to the bereaved in any way we can."

"Mental health is of utmost importance to us, and we urge all brothers to check in on their fellow alumni during this challenging time."

Lochan Dass Jr was found dead at a Hosein Street, Williamsville, apartment by an 11-year-old girl on the evening of March 4. Investigators believe the 28-year-old died by suicide owing to the absence of any signs of violence on the body.

He was the son of Truman Lochan Dass Sr, the owner of Stackhouse Co Ltd, a wholesale/retail business in South Trinidad.

His family declined to comment when Newsday visited their Williamsville home on March 6.

Neighbours were unsurprised as they described the family as having always been "very private people."

They expressed shock over the incident as they said Lochan Dass Jr was always a pleasant person who was loved by many.

Anyone who needs help or thinks about harming themselves can call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 866- 5433 or 220-3636.