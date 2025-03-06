Gasparillo man hospitalised after chopping

A Gasparillo man was hospitalised on the night of March 5 after being wounded in a suspected chopping incident.

The Allen Street, Gasparillo man was found by a passerby around 9.45 pm lying unresponsive along Guaracaura Street with apparent chop wounds to his head, face and legs.

Police were told a man was seen walking along the road with a cutlass shortly before the victim was discovered.

The victim was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was listed as serious but stable.

PC Mohammed is continuing inquiries.

