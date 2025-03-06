Cloud Carib, Cisco partner to strengthen regional cybersecurity

Cisco systems engineer Jonathan James, left, Cloud Carib vice-president solutions Mark Arruda, Carib Cloud vice-president sales and marketing Jerem Rondina and public sector business continuity manager at the Ministry of Digital Transformation Sean St John, at a breakfast meeting hosted by Carib Cloud and Cisco at Tea Leaves, Port of Spain in February. -

AS CYBER threats become more sophisticated, local businesses face mounting risks to their digital security.

Recognising the urgency, Cloud Carib, a leading provider of managed cloud and cybersecurity solutions in the Caribbean and Latin America, has strengthened its decade-long partnership with multinational tech company Cisco to offer advanced security solutions tailored to the region’s needs.

The companies jointly hosted a breakfast meeting in Port of Spain in February, bringing together business leaders to discuss strategies for protecting digital assets, while promoting the government’s cybersecurity investment tax allowance.

M’khel Ferguson, marketing operations manager at Cloud Carib, told Business Day the event reinforced Cloud Carib’s partnership with Cisco and its commitment to delivering managed security solutions.

"This event in TT reinforced our commitment to the region by highlighting how businesses can leverage Cisco’s security suite alongside Cloud Carib’s managed services.

"These solutions provide enhanced threat detection, access controls and compliance support, helping businesses strengthen their security posture while taking advantage of the cybersecurity tax incentive," Ferguson said.

Cloud Carib has been a Cisco partner for over ten years, delivering cybersecurity and managed cloud solutions across the Caribbean.

Ferguson noted the partnership is critical as the company expands its presence in TT and the region.

"Unlike global providers, we combine Cisco’s world-class technology with localised expertise, compliance-driven services and 24/7 regional support, a major differentiator in the market," he said.

Cloud Carib’s regional security operations centre (SOC) integrates Cisco’s AI-driven security analytics and automated threat detection to provide real-time monitoring, rapid incident response and proactive risk management.

Cloud Carib is deploying key cybersecurity tools in partnership with Cisco, including Duo Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Splunk and Cisco Umbrella.

"Duo MFA strengthens access control by ensuring only verified users can access sensitive systems.

"Splunk delivers real-time threat intelligence for faster detection and response (and) Cisco Umbrella blocks cyber threats before they even reach an organisation’s network, securing remote and cloud-based environments.

"For businesses in TT, these solutions help simplify security management, reduce operational risks and ensure compliance, especially when paired with Cloud Carib’s managed security services."

This collaboration, Ferguson added, enhances Cloud Carib’s managed security services, making enterprise-level security scalable and cost-effective for businesses.

The partnership supports businesses across industries, including finance, government, healthcare, energy and retail, he said, "ensuring that organisations in TT have access to scalable, enterprise-grade security solutions tailored to their needs."

To strengthen its presence in TT, Cloud Carib has dedicated solutions architects and account managers on the ground so clients can receive localised support and hands-on guidance.

Ferguson said data sovereignty and regulatory compliance are top priorities for Cloud Carib and that the company ensures that sensitive data remains within compliant jurisdictions, in line with Caribbean data protection laws.

"Our partnership with Cisco allows us to provide regulatory-compliant security frameworks tailored to TT’s policies, real-time compliance monitoring to help businesses maintain audit readiness, and locally managed, sovereign cloud solutions that meet government and industry standards and ensure Caribbean data remains in the Caribbean," Ferguson said.

The government’s cybersecurity investment tax allowance was a focal topic of discussion at the breakfast event.

The allowance provides a deduction of up to $500,000 for businesses that invest in cybersecurity software and network security monitoring equipment.

Sean St John, public sector business continuity manager at the Ministry of Digital Transformation, delivered a keynote presentation on the initiative’s significance.

"Cybersecurity is essential to our national digital transformation goals," said St John.

"The cyber tax allowance provides businesses with critical financial support to invest in advanced security technologies. A secure digital economy benefits all stakeholders and reinforces TT’s resilience against cyber threats."

Following St John’s address, Cisco systems engineer Jonathan James and Cloud Carib’s vice-president of solutions Mark Arruda led a discussion on the role of managed security services.

They explained how outsourcing security operations helps businesses overcome resource constraints, skills shortages and the increasing demand for 24/7 cybersecurity monitoring.

Ferguson said Cloud Carib’s partnership with Cisco aligns with the company’s broader mission to build a secure, digitally sovereign Caribbean.

"As we strengthen our presence in TT, this partnership with Cisco and others ensures that businesses can leverage the Cybersecurity Tax Incentive for security investments, regional organisations gain access to scalable, enterprise-grade security solutions, and we continue to support digital transformation and cybersecurity awareness across the Caribbean," he said.

Ferguson said Cloud Carib is planning future expansions and additional partnerships to address emerging cyber threats.

"As cyber threats evolve, Cloud Carib is actively investing in expanding security capabilities across the Caribbean which include expanding SOC capabilities to provide even deeper threat intelligence, developing sovereign AI-powered security solutions for real-time threat mitigation and forging new partnerships to ensure organisations in TT and beyond stay ahead of emerging cybersecurity challenges."

He reiterated Cloud Carib’s commitment to helping businesses protect their digital assets, leverage new technologies and stay compliant in a rapidly evolving cyber landscape.

"By leveraging the cyber tax allowance and partnering with industry leaders like Cisco, businesses can implement world-class security solutions without the operational complexities of managing them in-house," Ferguson said.