CEPEP collects 25,120 bags of garbage during Carnival

CEPEP Company CEO, Keith Eddy, centre front, flanked by staff and contractors’ workers on the Brian Lara Promenade after clean up exercised on Ash Wednesday morning. - Photo courtesy CEPEP

The CEPEP company collected 25,120 bags of garbage between March 1-5 around the Queen’s Park Savannah and downtown Port of Spain (PoS) as they ensured that patrons and revellers could enjoy the Carnival festivities without the nuisance of mounds of garbage lining the roadway.

In a statement on March 5, CEPEP said 35 contractors and approximately 1,050 contractors’ workers were deployed during cleanup exercises. Areas covered included the parade route on Carnival Tuesday from St James, Mucurapo Road, St Clair Avenue, Tragarete Road, Woodbrook and around the Queen’s Park Savannah.

It said by 12 am on Ash Wednesday morning all areas covered were free of garbage and any sign that Carnival festivities had taken place hours earlier.

CEO Keith Eddy commended the hard work and dedication of every individual involved in this year’s clean up exercise.

“Every year this spectacular team of persons provides extraordinary national service by sacrificing their vacation when others are relaxing or partying with friends and family to come out in the early hours of the morning, blazing midday sun and throughout the night to undertake this mammoth clean up task.

>

"This was a massive project and we have succeeded in accomplishing it in record time. For that I am proud and grateful for the amazing team which I lead”.

CEPEP partnered with the National Carnival Commission and the Port of Spain City Corporation to provide ground maintenance and janitorial services around the Queen’s Park Savannah, the parade route and downtown Port of Spain and environs during the Carnival weekend period.

“The CEPEP Company conveys its appreciation to the National Carnival Commission and the Port of Spain City Corporation for their continued support and trust in our services.”

The Port of Spain City Council said it deeply appreciated the performers who electrified the 2025 celebrations and made downtown Carnival an “unforgettable” experience.

“Including Blaka Dan (Ultimate Soca Champion), Preedy (Freestyle Monarch), Iwer George, and Yung Bredda (3rd Place Calypso Monarch). Their remarkable talents brought joy and energy to the festivities.”

The council said it applauded the herculean efforts of the Downtown Carnival Committee and its chairman councillor Clint Baptiste, the NCC, the PoS City Police Service, the police and fire services, the REACT Team, the City Engineer's Department of the PoS Corporation, the CEPEP Company Ltd, and SWMCOL.

“Their dedication and expertise ensured the seamless execution of this year’s Carnival, preserving the rich cultural heritage of our city. Their tireless efforts during the citywide cleanup operation restored PoS to a state we can all be proud of, reflecting the true spirit and unity of our community. As we celebrate these collective achievements, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering cultural vibrancy and community pride within our city.

>

“The PoS Corporation remains steadfastly dedicated to enhancing tourism and showcasing the capital city as a beacon of culture, creativity, and hospitality. Thank you to all who contributed to making this Downtown Carnival and cleanup a shining example of what can be achieved when we work together.”