Waterloo gets new ICT Access Centre

Students of Waterloo Secondary School use the new ICT Access Centre for their school projects. - Photo courtesy MDT

WATERLOO residents now have improved access to digital resources after a new ICT Access Centre was opened in the community as part of the Ministry of Digital Transformation’s (MDT) initiative to bridge the digital divide in underserved areas.

The facility, located at the Corner of Main Road and Butler Village, was officially launched on February 19, bringing the total number of ICT Access Centres across the country to 19.

In a release, the ministry said the centre provides internet access, computer devices, printing services and digital skills training.

It also offers conference and training facilities for community use.

Staffed by local residents, the facility aims to support digital literacy and technological engagement.

At the opening, Minister of Digital Transformation Hassel Bacchus urged the community to make full use of the space.

"All of you should help one another as we grow, learn and create in this beautiful space. Let us remember that it is a place of community and support," he said.

Residents expressed enthusiasm about the opportunities the centre provides.

Gloria Thomas, a local parent, noted students from Waterloo Secondary School could use the centre for school projects.

Another resident, Le Ron Toussaint, welcomed the initiative, saying he planned to take advantage of digital skills training.

The ministry boasted that the government continues to expand digital access across TT, aiming to ensure that all citizens, regardless of location, have access to technology and digital learning tools.