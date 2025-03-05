RC priest tells Tobagonians: Turn back to God

Ashes placed on the forehead of a woman on Ash Wednesday. - File photo

ROMAN Catholic priest Fr Mathias Mulumba is urging Tobagonians to turn back to God.

He spoke to Newsday after an Ash Wednesday mass at the Scarborough RC Primary School on March 5.

Ash Wednesday marks the official start of the Lenten season – a period of fasting and abstinence.

During services, Christians typically receive ash on their foreheads as a sign of repentance.

Mulumba, who is assigned to the St Joseph RC Church, Scarborough, said, “The Lenten season is really a time for us to turn back to the Lord. We know that we have done wrong things in the past and I see this as a time for us to update ourselves, to seek the Lord more and cry out to Him.

“Come back to the Lord now, not tomorrow, not next week and ask God for that mercy and compassion. See how we can move forward in our spiritual journeys as persons, individuals. That is the message I have for the people of Tobago, to go deep into their house, into their hearts and see where they have failed Almighty God and come back.”

The Ugandan priest, who was ordained in August 2023, said his ministry has been both enjoyable and challenging.

He said Catholicism was a minority faith in Tobago.

“So it is really very difficult for me compared to back in Africa. We have a lot of people, the population is real big.

“Sometimes you go to different churches here and it really surprises you that you find four, five people in the church and you are taking the time to prepare your homily and when you come there you find a few people.”

Mulumba said although his congregations might be small at times, “These are people of God, even though they are few in numbers.”