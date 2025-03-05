Prison officer accidentally shoots himself in the foot

Prisoners at Remand Yard, Golden Grove Prison, Arouca. - File photo

POLICE are investigating an incident where an off-duty Remand Yard, Arouca, prison officer accidentally shot himself in the foot on the morning of March 5.

Police said the Siparia station received a call from a nurse at the Siparia District Health Facility about a patient seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

PC Marshall, Rampersad and others visited the facility and interviewed the man. He told officers he was going to a female friend's house around 1 am and she was driving him in his car. He told officers while on the way, he decided to clear his licensed personal firearm when a nine-millimetre round discharged and hit him on his left foot.

The female friend took him to the health facility where he was later transferred to the Point Fortin Hospital for further treatment in a stable condition.

Police seized the firearm as part of the ongoing investigation.

