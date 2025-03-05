Malabar man pleads guilty to 2010 murder of pensioner

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo

A MALABAR man has pleaded guilty to the 2010 murder of an elderly pensioner in Arima.

Keston Liverpool appeared before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas on March 5, where he pleaded guilty to felony murder—a charge that does not carry the automatic death sentence.

Liverpool had been in plea discussions with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who agreed to the deal suggested by his attorneys Michelle Gonzales and Ayanna Norville-Modeste of the Public Defenders’ Department.

Liverpool is set to be sentenced on May 21.

According to the facts, agreed by the prosecution and defence, Albourne Roberts, 74, was attacked and killed during a home invasion at his Malabar Road residence on December 1, 2010.

Roberts was at home with his common-law wife and her grandson when Liverpool and an accomplice, both masked and armed, broke into the house. Liverpool had a knife and kitchen fork while his accomplice had a handgun.

The intruders held the family at knifepoint and gunpoint, demanding money and valuables. They stole cash, jewellery and electronics, including a laptop and camcorder. The situation escalated when the gunman pushed the family onto a bed and demanded more money.

Roberts, in an attempt to defend himself, grabbed a cutlass. However, the gunman opened fire, shooting him in the stomach. The injured pensioner staggered into the corridor, where he collapsed and died.

Roberts’ wife heard him bawl out, “Oh God boy, yuh shoot meh,” before he ran out of the room. She then heard two more gunshots before the intruders ran off.

The grandson, who was forced to assist the attackers, later identified Liverpool as "Kwesi", a man he had known for years. He also saw his face briefly when his face covering slipped.

Following a police investigation, officers arrested Liverpool on December 10, 2010, at a house in Malabar. A search of his residence uncovered stolen jewellery belonging to

Roberts' wife.

Police also recovered a knife, bolt cutter, and red slippers believed to be linked to the crime.

During questioning, Liverpool remained silent.

He was later charged on December 13, 2010, with murder and robbery with aggravation.

