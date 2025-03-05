Agostini name change takes effect

Agostini Ltd will officially enact its name change on March 6, the TT Stock Exchange (TTSE) has announced.

The company has also unveiled a new logo and brand identity.

The rebranding removes the apostrophe from its previous name but does not affect its operations, structure or stock market presence.

The company's security symbol, AGL, remains unchanged on the TTSE.

The decision aligns with a broader trend of corporate rebranding for clarity and consistency, according to the TTSE notice.

Agostini, a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and industrial sectors, has been a key player in the local and regional business landscape for over a century.

It remains one of the country’s most prominent publicly listed companies, with a strong presence in the distribution and healthcare industries.